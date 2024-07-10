Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 386.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after buying an additional 188,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,370,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,095,000 after buying an additional 41,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,327,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,537. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

