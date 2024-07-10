Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average daily volume of 1,532 call options.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 402,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

