Investors Buy Large Volume of Uranium Royalty Call Options (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,946 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,492% compared to the typical volume of 538 call options.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 2,248.3% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,925,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,369 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,974,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 389,682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 218,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
