IOTA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.61 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $509.55 million and $6.61 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001342 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

