iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.38

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

