iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,327 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,292. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $562.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.53 and a 200 day moving average of $513.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.