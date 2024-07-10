iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.71. The stock had a trading volume of 348,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,182. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $560.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

