iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Trimmed by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,708,000 after acquiring an additional 44,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

IVW traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,434. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $96.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

