J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CFO Sells $45,616.48 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J.Jill Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JILL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 197,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,889. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The business had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

