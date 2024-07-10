John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 1.6 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.78.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.