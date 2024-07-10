John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.40

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 56667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after buying an additional 123,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,500,000 after buying an additional 302,491 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 972,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.