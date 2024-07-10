JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 0.0 %

JAGI stock opened at GBX 380.12 ($4.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 368.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.11. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 309.33 ($3.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 384 ($4.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £342.98 million, a PE ratio of -38,000.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

