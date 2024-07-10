JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $5.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 204,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.