JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.79.

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.30. 633,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,069. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$48.67 and a one year high of C$64.71. The company has a market cap of C$20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

