JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.90 and last traded at $205.90. Approximately 1,642,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,159,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.79.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 27,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

