JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $154.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.81. 114,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,023. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after acquiring an additional 315,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

