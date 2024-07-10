JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.62

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.62 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 413847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,388,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,891,000 after purchasing an additional 122,857 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,457 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,570,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,091,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,520 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,084,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

