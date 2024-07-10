Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Increases Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9801 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Jumbo Price Performance
Shares of JUMSY stock remained flat at $28.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. Jumbo has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.02.
About Jumbo
