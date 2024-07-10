Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Increases Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9801 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Shares of JUMSY stock remained flat at $28.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. Jumbo has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

