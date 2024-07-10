Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $15.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.10 on Monday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 858,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,546,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

