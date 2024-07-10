Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,380,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,625,000 after buying an additional 7,975,952 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,030,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

