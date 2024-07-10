KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $386,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in KLA by 10.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 76,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,435,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in KLA by 11.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $17.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $892.35. 664,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,482. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $894.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $784.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $695.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

