Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.84 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $40.84 million and $1.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,149,378 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.