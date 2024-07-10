Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down to $58.47

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.47, but opened at $56.03. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 121,864 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $583.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.71 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

