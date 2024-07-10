Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,093,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. Kyverna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($12.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

