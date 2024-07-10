Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. Kyverna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $35.06.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($12.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
