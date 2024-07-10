Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 152 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.27. 1,460,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,909. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $302.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.10 and a 200 day moving average of $257.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.