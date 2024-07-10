Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,202. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.85. The stock had a trading volume of 205,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,967. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.56. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.46 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

