Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,239 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 113,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

