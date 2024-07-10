Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.65. 185,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.04. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.