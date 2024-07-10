Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of PSP stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,077. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

