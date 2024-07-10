Larson Financial Group LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2,568.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 57,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 66,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 176,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,309. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

