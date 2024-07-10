Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 309,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 55,187 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.62. 1,665,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,125. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

