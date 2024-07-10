Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 568.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,314,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $391.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

