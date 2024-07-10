Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $135,000 in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Get Franklin Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EZBC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,234. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.