Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 325,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.