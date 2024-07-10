Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. 1,220,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

