Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 130.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.94. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

