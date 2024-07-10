Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 1,935.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,996 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,753 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE DDD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,844. The stock has a market cap of $463.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.