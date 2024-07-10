Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alcoa by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. 6,121,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

