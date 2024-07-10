Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,105,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

