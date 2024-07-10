Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 353 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,657. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

