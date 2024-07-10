Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Down 4.1%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.06. 93,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 135,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LXEO shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,955,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

