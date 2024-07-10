Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 0.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 6,857,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 29,996,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Lucid Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 976,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,316,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 764,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

