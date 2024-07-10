Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $220.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.08. 2,190,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.77. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $283.49 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.