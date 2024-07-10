Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 492.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $680,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,758,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,389,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

