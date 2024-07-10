Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Madison County Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Madison County Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

