Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. 187,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,819. Magna International has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Magna International by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

