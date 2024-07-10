Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.05

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 3307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.01 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 10.40%.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

