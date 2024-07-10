Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 0.4%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.42 ($5.89) and last traded at €5.42 ($5.89). 2,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.44 ($5.91).

Manz Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.14 and a 200 day moving average of €8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Manz Company Profile

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.

