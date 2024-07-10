MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $30.36

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $32.80. MarineMax shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 57,111 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

MarineMax Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $739.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

