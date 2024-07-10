Mark Carpenter Sells 100,000 Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) Stock

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($179,326.25).

Motorpoint Group Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:MOTR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 141.50 ($1.81). 112,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.39. The firm has a market cap of £123.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,985.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Motorpoint Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.50 ($1.86).

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Motorpoint Group

(Get Free Report)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.